Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average is $215.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

