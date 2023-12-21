Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

