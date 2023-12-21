Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. 229,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,759. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

