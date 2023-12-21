Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

