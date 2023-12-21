Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. 628,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,449. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

