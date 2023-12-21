Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 1,033,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,387. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

