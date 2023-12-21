Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.17

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 106810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.