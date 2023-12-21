Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.17

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 106810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
