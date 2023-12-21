Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,580,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

