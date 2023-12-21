Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Increased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 7.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

