Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.09. 162,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

