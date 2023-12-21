Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.