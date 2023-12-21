Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.00

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.93, with a volume of 53536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,630.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.