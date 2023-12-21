Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 301,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 108,664 shares.The stock last traded at $99.76 and had previously closed at $98.26.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

