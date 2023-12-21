Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.18. 33,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $100.40.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

