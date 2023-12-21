Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 572,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

