Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $73.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
