Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 563,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,817. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.