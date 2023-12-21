Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,243. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.