Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

