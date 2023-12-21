Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 51.7% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.35. The company had a trading volume of 507,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

