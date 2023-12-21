Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VTV opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

