Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $148.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

