Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

