Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $59.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,236 shares of company stock worth $5,608,785 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

