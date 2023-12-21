Veery Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,045. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

