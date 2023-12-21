Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,030 shares of company stock worth $9,600,705 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

