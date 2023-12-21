Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The company has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.