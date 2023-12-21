Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 21,096 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.