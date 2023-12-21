Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $12.08 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

