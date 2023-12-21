Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

