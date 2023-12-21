Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

