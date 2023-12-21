Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.68 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $296.91.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

