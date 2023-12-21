Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $789.23 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

