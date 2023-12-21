Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

