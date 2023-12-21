VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $19.97

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.97, but opened at $19.55. VEON shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 7,895 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

