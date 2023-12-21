Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.84. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

