Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,578,000 after acquiring an additional 668,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,910 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

