Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vicor worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,637. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

Vicor Company Profile



Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

