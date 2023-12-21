Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.02

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 6900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,278,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

