Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.48. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,251,126 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $987.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 817,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Articles

