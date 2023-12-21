VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Major Shareholder Corp Ltd Eight Sells 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,814.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
VolitionRx Price Performance
Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
