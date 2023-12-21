VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Major Shareholder Corp Ltd Eight Sells 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,814.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 5,201.69% and a negative return on equity of 7,185.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx Limited ( NYSE:VNRX Free Report ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

