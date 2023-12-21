W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $9.26 on Thursday, hitting $825.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,280. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

