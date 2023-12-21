Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 159,823 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80.

On Friday, November 24th, S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74.

On Tuesday, November 21st, S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

