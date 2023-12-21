Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 159,823 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80.
- On Friday, November 24th, S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $158.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
