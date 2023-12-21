Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 254,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

