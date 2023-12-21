Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

