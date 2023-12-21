Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.35% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $160.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.