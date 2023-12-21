Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,235 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.