Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $36.21 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,904 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

