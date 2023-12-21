Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Centene worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

