Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.62% of Western Union at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

